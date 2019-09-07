O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 230.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $399.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

