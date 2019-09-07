Opus Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $133,286.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

