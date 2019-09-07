Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,974 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,010 shares of company stock worth $8,129,282 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 1,663,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

