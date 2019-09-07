Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,069,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. 907,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.