Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,333. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $386,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,730,620. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

