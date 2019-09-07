Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 49,191 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $5,149,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $320,916. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock remained flat at $$31.07 during trading hours on Friday. 5,251,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,607. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

