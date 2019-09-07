Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGN. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.43.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.26. 2,124,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,284. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

