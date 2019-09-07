Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 30.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 60.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 674,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

