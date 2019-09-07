Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 640,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.