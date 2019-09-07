Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,296.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 29.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 162,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 62,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 1,699,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,778. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

