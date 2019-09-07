Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 358,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

