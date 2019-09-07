Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $75,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 857,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

