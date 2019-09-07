Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $163,335.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,531.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $9,749,453. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.55. 750,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

