Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 233,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $351,826. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

