Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after buying an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,618,000 after buying an additional 769,776 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after buying an additional 519,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $697,769.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $261,886.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 323,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,114 shares of company stock worth $47,708,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

CHGG stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 2,362,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 379.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.