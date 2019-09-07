Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $605,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 210,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,822. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

