Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Methanex were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 55.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 167,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 42.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,215,000 after buying an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 241.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CIBC cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.