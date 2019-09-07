Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,585 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wendys were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,318,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.