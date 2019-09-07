Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHOO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.68. 426,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.