Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 86,956 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.37% of Novavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 423,948 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 755,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

