OKB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.55 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00025616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $53.10 million and $84.55 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.04081553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

