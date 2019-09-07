Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 769,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,223,077 shares of company stock worth $31,807,502. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 477,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

