Octoin Coin (OCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,440.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $19,839.00 and approximately $18,440.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.01291574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.