Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 201.9% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,000,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 669,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

