Oasis City (OSC) Price Hits $0.0536 on Exchanges

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Oasis City has a market capitalization of $113.50 million and approximately $793,490.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis City has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Oasis City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OSC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,119,178,872 tokens. Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis City’s official message board is medium.com/@oasiscity . The official website for Oasis City is www.oasiscity.io/en

Oasis City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

