Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.77.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$47,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,526.36.

NVA traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.94. 1,193,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

