NULS (NULS) Price Down 3.1% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. During the last week, NULS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $31.07 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00214599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.01288198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,788,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,720,198 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, QBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, DragonEX, CoinBene, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

