Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $237,637.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrue, CoinBene, WazirX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.04087570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,329,347 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Koinex, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitrue, Binance, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BITBOX, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.