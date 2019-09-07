Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NUS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 440,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,861. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,725 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,769,000 after buying an additional 498,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after buying an additional 417,383 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,859,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

