Noven Financial Group Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 13.3% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 404,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,092. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

