Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 90.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. HSBC set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

