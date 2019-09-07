NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. 8,504,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,712. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

