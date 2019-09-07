NorthRock Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 850,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,851,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

NYSE RTN traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

