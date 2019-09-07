NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 455 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $552,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.85. 61,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

