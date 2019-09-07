Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.31.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6418 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.