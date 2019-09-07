Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.21. 3,069,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,179. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Nielsen has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1,516.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

