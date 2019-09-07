Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,391 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kroger by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,075,000 after buying an additional 1,726,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 874,376 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 11,326,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,320. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.