Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,341 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,046. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.