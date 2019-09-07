Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 136 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.70. 3,313,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,726. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

