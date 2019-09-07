Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.77. 536,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $377.34. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.