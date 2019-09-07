Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $913,000 Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,611,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. 1,760,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,886. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

