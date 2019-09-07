Newport Trust Co Sells 375,533 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.71% of Boston Scientific worth $423,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 5,873,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $81,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,649 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

