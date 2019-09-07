Newport Trust Co Has $3.71 Billion Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,398,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268,131 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 10.0% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 7.06% of General Dynamics worth $3,708,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,426,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 59.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.67. 682,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,886. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.