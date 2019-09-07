Newport Trust Co Has $154.83 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,231 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $154,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,014,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,769,000 after buying an additional 969,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,602,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,556,000 after buying an additional 768,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,560,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,809,000 after buying an additional 799,254 shares during the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

