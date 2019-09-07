Newport Trust Co Buys 298,466 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 30.2% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 5.45% of Boeing worth $11,163,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.77. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

