NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NEU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.94. 50,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.12. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

