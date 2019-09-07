Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,606 shares of company stock worth $53,093,219. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.