Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $12.20 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,030 shares of company stock worth $112,694,821. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,763. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

