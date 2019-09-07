Neuburgh Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,582 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

