Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEPS remained flat at $$3.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

